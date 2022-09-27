Arrests made in deadly Aurora shooting from earlier this month
Aurora Police arrested two people after a deadly shooting earlier this month.
Aram Cooper and Crystal Purcell were booked for first-degree murder charges.
CBS News Colorado reported on when Aurora Police officers responded to South Ironton Street and East Kentucky Avenue on Sept. 17.
A 39-year-old man was killed in that shooting.
We're still trying to learn what led up to the shooting.
