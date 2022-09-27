Watch CBS News
Arrests made in deadly Aurora shooting from earlier this month

Aurora Police arrested two people after a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Aram Cooper and Crystal Purcell were booked for first-degree murder charges. 

  Aram Cooper and Crystal Purcell were charged with first-degree murder for fatal Sept. 17 shooting. Aurora Police Department

CBS News Colorado reported on when Aurora Police officers responded to South Ironton Street and East Kentucky Avenue on Sept. 17.

A 39-year-old man was killed in that shooting.

We're still trying to learn what led up to the shooting.

