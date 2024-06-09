Watch CBS News
Another round of hail and damaging winds expected across Colorado again Monday

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

As we are getting ready to put a weekend full of damaging winds, hail and flooding behind us, one more day of severe weather is possible on Monday.  

Limited instability will keep most storms on Monday below severe criteria. A few rogue storms will be capable of producing large hail and gusty winds. The main area of concern is along the I-25 corridor and I-76. 

Storms will develop between 1-3 PM across the high country and Foothills. Unlike Sunday, storms will be quick to move across the Front Range, limiting any flash flood potential.    

Hail up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 MPH are possible in a few of the stronger storms that develop.  

Stick with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest!   

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 9, 2024 / 10:45 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

