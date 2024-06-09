Another round of hail and damaging winds expected across Colorado again Monday

Another round of hail and damaging winds expected across the Front Range of Colorado Monday

As we are getting ready to put a weekend full of damaging winds, hail and flooding behind us, one more day of severe weather is possible on Monday.

Limited instability will keep most storms on Monday below severe criteria. A few rogue storms will be capable of producing large hail and gusty winds. The main area of concern is along the I-25 corridor and I-76.

Storms will develop between 1-3 PM across the high country and Foothills. Unlike Sunday, storms will be quick to move across the Front Range, limiting any flash flood potential.

Hail up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 MPH are possible in a few of the stronger storms that develop.

