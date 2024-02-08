Watch CBS News
Local News

Another Colorado storm system is shaping up to bring measurable snow to the Denver metro area

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Quiet and mild for Thursday before the cold and snow push in
Colorado weather: Quiet and mild for Thursday before the cold and snow push in 02:27

Prepare to break out the snow shovels again heading into the weekend, as another storm system is shaping up to bring measurable snow to the area. Along with the snow, temperatures will be sliding into the 30s by the weekend. A combination of the cold and snow are prompting a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.

day-2.png

The first flakes will start falling early Friday morning, into the Southwest mountains first. Throughout the day Friday, snow will expand down into the lower elevations, reaching the I25 corridor, and plains by Friday evening.

pic-1.png

By Saturday, another, more complex round of snow will begin developing across the state. Like last weekend's storm system, the track of this storm system remains in question, as does the timing and location of where the heaviest snow will pile up.  

pic-2.png

At this time the Foothills, plains, and I25 corridor can expect to pick up roughly 4-6" of snow through Saturday night. The mountains can also expect to receive several inches of fresh new snow through the weekend.  

ecmwf-state-snow.png

While remaining cold on Sunday, the snow will begin clearing out early in the morning, not resulting in any additional accumulations.

Things can certainly change, with the complexity of this storm system, so be sure to stay up to date with the latest developments heading into the weekend.

RELATED: Colorado's snowpack inching closer to average after slow start to snow season

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 10:31 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.