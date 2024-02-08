Another Colorado storm system is shaping up to bring measurable snow to the Denver metro area

Colorado weather: Quiet and mild for Thursday before the cold and snow push in

Prepare to break out the snow shovels again heading into the weekend, as another storm system is shaping up to bring measurable snow to the area. Along with the snow, temperatures will be sliding into the 30s by the weekend. A combination of the cold and snow are prompting a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.



The first flakes will start falling early Friday morning, into the Southwest mountains first. Throughout the day Friday, snow will expand down into the lower elevations, reaching the I25 corridor, and plains by Friday evening.

By Saturday, another, more complex round of snow will begin developing across the state. Like last weekend's storm system, the track of this storm system remains in question, as does the timing and location of where the heaviest snow will pile up.

At this time the Foothills, plains, and I25 corridor can expect to pick up roughly 4-6" of snow through Saturday night. The mountains can also expect to receive several inches of fresh new snow through the weekend.

While remaining cold on Sunday, the snow will begin clearing out early in the morning, not resulting in any additional accumulations.

Things can certainly change, with the complexity of this storm system, so be sure to stay up to date with the latest developments heading into the weekend.

