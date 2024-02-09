Colorado weather: cold and snow move in, Winter Storm Watches go into effect

Colorado weather: Cold and snow moving in for the weekend

There are some quick changes to the mild weather that we've been experiencing in the Denver metro area as cold and snow have moved in just in time for the weekend.

Winter Storm Watches go into effect Friday evening, and remain in effect through early Sunday morning, with an average of 4 to 8 inches expected along the Interstate 25 corridor.

Light snow began falling early Friday morning in southwest Colorado and will gradually expand east throughout the day. A few flurries falling in the Denver area in the morning hours could bring some light accumulations, but better chances for more snow will pick up as the day goes on.

Overnight Friday into Saturday 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall, with an additional 2-4" throughout the day on Saturday.

This storm system will begin tracking out Saturday afternoon, pulling the moisture with it. This will result in clearing in the early evening hours on Saturday into early Sunday morning.



By Sunday afternoon sunshine will return, though temperatures will stay in the 30s.