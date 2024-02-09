Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado weather: cold and snow move in, Winter Storm Watches go into effect

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Cold and snow moving in for the weekend
Colorado weather: Cold and snow moving in for the weekend 02:05

There are some quick changes to the mild weather that we've been experiencing in the Denver metro area as cold and snow have moved in just in time for the weekend.

Winter Storm Watches go into effect Friday evening, and remain in effect through early Sunday morning, with an average of 4 to 8 inches expected along the Interstate 25 corridor.

pic-1.png

Light snow began falling early Friday morning in southwest Colorado and will gradually expand east throughout the day. A few flurries falling in the Denver area in the morning hours could bring some light accumulations, but better chances for more snow will pick up as the day goes on.

pic-2.png

Overnight Friday into Saturday 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall, with an additional 2-4" throughout the day on Saturday.  

pic-3.png

This storm system will begin tracking out Saturday afternoon, pulling the moisture with it. This will result in clearing in the early evening hours on Saturday into early Sunday morning.

pic-4.png

By Sunday afternoon sunshine will return, though temperatures will stay in the 30s.

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 8:02 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.