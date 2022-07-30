Anglers asked to fish out two reservoirs before they dry up

Managers of Queens and Jumbo reservoirs have pulled all the rules - take as many fish as you can get your hands, er hooks, on to.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) authorized the hauls for Queens Reservoir beginning on July 21 and Jumbo on July 25.

The two bodies of water are in danger of drying up and killing all the fish within them. So CPW told fisherman and fisherwoman to come and get all they can while they can.

"Due to declining water levels and increasing temperatures, Queens Reservoir is in imminent danger of suffering a catastrophic fish-kill," said Mitch Martin, acting CPW Southeast Region Manager.

Queens is located north of Lamar. It is part of the Arkansas River and Great Plains Reservoir systems and contains crappie, catfish, bass, saugeye, walleye and wiper, according to CPW.

Bag and possession limits are lifted, as are fly-and-lure restrictions. All that's required is a valid Colorado fishing license. However, bag limits and fly-and-lure restrictions are still in place at the other reservoirs in the Queens State Wildlife Area - Neenoshe, Neegrande, Neesopah and Neeskah reservoirs.

Queens is a storage reservoir for agricultural use. Because of ongoing drought, demand from surrounding farms increased the last several years, per CPW. The reservoir, in fact, was dry between 2005 and 2015 before it was re-filled and re-stocked.

An undated filed photo of Jumbo Reservoir. Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg, also a storage for irrigation water, is in a similar plight. CPW believes its water levels will fall below the boat ramp in early August, eliminating access for trailer-launched boats.

"It is very unfortunate to possibly lose such an incredible and popular fishery," stated CPW fisheries biologist Mandi Brandt in a press release. "The fishery plays an important role in the local economy. This public salvage provides a great opportunity for anglers to take advantage of the current resource in Jumbo Reservoir, which includes walleye, saugeye, crappie, yellow perch, smallmouth bass, bluegill and channel catfish."

Jumbo was first filled in 1907, according to CPW, but has suffered in recent drought conditions and high irrigation demand. It was drained in the fall of 2006. Fish salvages were ordered there in 2012 and 2020.

Jumbo receives water from a 22-mile earthen canal that flows from the South Platte River through the towns of Proctor and Crook, per CPW.

