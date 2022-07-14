CPW asks anglers not to fish on parts of rivers in Colorado due to combination of factors

Hot weather in Colorado has prompted officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to ask anglers to avoid fishing on some sections of rivers.

The action is in addition to a mandatory closure on a stretch of the Yampa River just below Stagecoach Park.

Starting on Friday, the CPW wants people to avoid fishing on certain stretches of the Fraser River, Colorado River and Eagle River.

The hope is that people won't fish from noon until midnight because of a combination of heat, drought and low water levels are making fish susceptible to disease.

CPW shared the following specifics about the closures:

• Fraser River from the County Road 8 bridge crossing at Fraser downstream to the confluence with the Colorado River near Granby.

• Colorado River from the confluence with the Fraser River near Granby downstream to the confluence with the Williams Fork River at Parshall.

• Colorado River from the Highway 9 bridge crossing at Kremmling downstream to State Bridge.

• Eagle River from the Eagle County Fairgrounds at Eagle to the confluence with the Colorado River at Dotsero.

In addition to the partial day closures, a full-day closure is in effect on the Colorado River from State Bridge downstream to Bair Ranch in Glenwood Canyon. These voluntary closures will remain in effect until further notice, with a possibility of a mandatory emergency closure to all fishing if conditions worsen and/or angler compliance becomes problematic.