Search for hunters missing in southern Colorado called off, bodies of 2 men found

The bodies of two men were found in Conejos County on Thursday, and the search for two hunters who went missing in southern Colorado last week has been called off. That's according to the Conejos County Sheriff's Office.

So far it's not confirmed by the sheriff that the bodies are that of 25-year-old Andrew Porter from Asheville, North Carolina, and 25-year-old Ian Stasko from Salt Lake City, Utah. Those hunters went missing near the Rio de los Pinos Trailhead while hunting elk. Porter's aunt, Lynne Runkle, said the two had not been heard from since Sept. 11, and their satellite device was not working.

Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko Lynne Runkle

Colorado is currently in the middle of muzzleloading season for hunters. That started on Sept. 13 and will continue through the weekend. It's also archery season through most of the month of September.

Earlier this week, Porter's family launched an online fundraiser for rescue efforts and sent out a request for the community to join in the search. On Thursday, Runkle provided an update on the fundraiser website, stating that both men were found deceased. She said their bodies were discovered by Colorado rescue teams.

"It is with a broken heart and through tears that I give you this update. Andrew and Ian have both been found deceased. Their bodies were discovered earlier today by Colorado Search and Rescue. I will provide another update tomorrow," Runkle wrote.

"Please keep Andrew's and Ian's families in your thoughts and prayers."