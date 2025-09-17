Search and rescue underway for missing hunters in southern Colorado

Family and friends are pleading with the community in southern Colorado for help finding two men who went missing on a hunting trip in the San Juan Wilderness Area.

The Conejos County Sheriff's Office told KKTV that 25-year-old Andrew Porter from Asheville, N.C., and 25-year-old Ian Stasko from Salt Lake City, Utah, went missing somewhere near the Rio de los Pinos Trailhead while hunting elk. Deputies said they found the hunters' car near the trailhead on Saturday with their camping gear and backpacks still inside.

Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko Lynne Runkle

In a GoFundMe to raise money for search and rescue efforts, Porter's aunt, Lynne Runkle, said the two haven't been heard from since Sept. 11, and their satellite device is not working.

Bad weather moved through the area over the last week, bringing lightning and significant rainfall. The sheriff's office told KKTV a "massive" search, including county and state ground teams, drone teams, ATVs, dog teams and volunteers, is underway.

Bridget Murphy, Porter's fiancée, pleaded with the community to help in the search. "I want to bring him home. I need more people and resources to come as soon as possible," said Murphy. "We're asking for outfitters, volunteers, hikers, people with dogs and horses, drones, etc., everyone. Just SHOW UP as soon as possible. For aerial support, it needs to be approved by the sheriff beforehand - drones can be brought with teams, but wait for the sheriff onsite to approve launch."

Family and friends are offering a $10,000 reward to whoever finds the two men. Both men are around 6' tall with dark blonde hair.