Amendment 79 would add language to the Colorado Constitution protecting the right to abortion

Voters in Colorado are considering 14 statewide ballot questions this election, including one that would enshrine a right to abortion in the state constitution.

Abortion is already legal in Colorado, but Amendment 79, if passed, would add language to the Colorado Constitution protecting the right and would amend the constitution to allow for state funding of abortion.

Many states have taken up the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in 2022. Colorado is one of 10 that is putting an abortion-related measure before voters in November.

Amendment 79 was put on the ballot by citizen initiative and must receive at least 55% of the vote to pass.

Last month CBS Colorado reported that the group Right to Know Colorado was one that is against the measure because they say "it goes too far" and the group Young Women's Christian Association of Boulder County is among the supporters. Lupita Ortiz participated in a rally organized by YWCA Boulder. She explained why she is a supporter.

"Men don't have anyone or anything that tells them what to do with their bodies and as women, we always have so many people telling us what we can and cannot do, and that just simply is not fair," she said.