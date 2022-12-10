Alamosa bondsman jailed for murder after allegedly confronting, shooting his client

An Alamosa bail bondsman whom police say broke into home of a client he had previously bailed out of jail was himself jailed after a fatally shooting his client Thursday.

A press release from the Alamosa Police Department described 29-year-old Robert Thrash as "entering the residence" and struggling with 28-year-old Phil Lucero once once Thrash and an accomplice were inside.

Lucero was shot and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Thrash is a bail bondsman who, according to online court records, paid a total of $3,500 in January for Lucero's release from jail. Lucero was arrested Jan. 24 by Alamosa PD for failing to show up for a court hearing and violating his earlier bond from a 2021 arrest.

Lucero pleaded guilty in his 2021 case in July but then failed to appear for his sentencing in September. Another warrant was issued for his arrest that same day.

Robert Thrash City of Alamosa/Facebook

Thrash was accompanied by another man when he confronted Lucero and gained entry to Lucero's home. David Heinstein, 29, of Jaroso, was also shot during the struggle, per Alamosa PD. Heinstein was flown by medical aircraft to a Front Range hospital where he underwent surgery. His condition has stabilized, according to Alamosa PD.

Thrash was booked for 2nd Degree Murder and 1st Degree Burglary.

A search of online public records shows Thrash registered a business, Always Open Bail Bonds, with the state in 2020. Lucero was featured on that business's Facebook page in October. A reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.

WANTED! REWARD AVAILABLE! Phillip A Lucero Last seen in the Alamosa area. Any information leading to the arrest or... Posted by Always Open Bail Bonds on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Since 2016, Lucero has been arrested eight times by Alamosa PD. His arrest charges included auto theft, burglary, weapons violations and drug possession. None of the sentences handed down in those cases ordered additional jail time. He has no offenses outside Costilla County.