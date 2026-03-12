2 additional cases of measles, possible 3rd case confirmed in Colorado outbreak in Broomfield

Colorado health officials have identified two additional cases of measles, bringing the total number to nine in the Broomfield outbreak. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Broomfield Public Health and Environment have identified two additional cases of measles and are investigating another possible case.

Health officials said all three individuals are household contacts of a previously confirmed case.

The CDPHE said to prevent further spread, public health protocols require unvaccinated household members of confirmed cases to quarantine. Health officials said two of the new cases were already in quarantine due to their vaccination status. The third individual was not in quarantine because they were previously vaccinated, according to CDPHE.

Health officials added another location to the list of potential exposure locations previously released. They said anyone who was at the location at the date and time may have been exposed to measles.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Bout Time Pub & Grub 5225 W. 80th Ave Arvada, CO 80003 Tuesday, March 10 – Wednesday, March 11 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Through April 1

Health officials told CBS Colorado earlier this month that the outbreak at the schools has forced 80 students, staff and volunteers to stay away from the campuses due to their vaccination status.

CDPHE said while the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine is highly effective, breakthrough cases can occur, especially following prolonged exposure within a household. Breakthrough cases typically experience milder illness and are less likely to spread the virus to others.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Getting the MMR vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Additional Information from the CDPHE:

What to do if you were exposed

Get vaccinated immediately: If you have not had the MMR vaccine or aren't sure of your status, you can get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. For anyone at the exposure location, this means getting a vaccine by 8 p.m. this Friday, March 13. In some cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

If you have not had the MMR vaccine or aren't sure of your status, you can get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. For anyone at the exposure location, this means getting a vaccine by 8 p.m. this Friday, March 13. In some cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness. Watch for symptoms: Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you were at the location at the listed date and time, you may have been exposed. Watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine. If you develop symptoms, call CDPHE (720-653-3369) or your local public health agency right away.

Call before you go: If you need medical care, do not delay. Call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread.

More information

Visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2026 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.