Colorado health officials identify more cases of measles connected to Broomfield schools, expand potential exposure locations

Health officials in Colorado have identified four additional cases of measles in connection with the recent outbreak at Broomfield High School or Broomfield Heights Middle School. Now they're warning the public about additional places for potential measles exposures.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Adams County Health Department, and Weld County Public Health have identified measles in three unvaccinated Adams County residents and in one unvaccinated Weld County resident.

Broomfield High School CBS

Health officials told CBS Colorado that the outbreak at the schools has forced 80 students, staff and volunteers to stay away from the campuses due to their vaccination status. In an alert released Friday, the CDPHE said students and staff who may need to take additional health precautions will be contacted directly by local public health officials and school administrators.

Earlier this week, health officials announced that a second unvaccinated Broomfield High School student had contracted measles. That number has grown in just the past few days.

The locations for potential measles exposure now include Denver International Airport, several medical offices, and fast food restaurants in addition to the Broomfield schools.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Denver International Airport 8500 Peña Blvd. Denver, CO 80249 Monday, Feb. 16 6 – 9 p.m. Through March 9 Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake Medical Offices 7701 Sheridan Blvd. Westminster, CO 80003 Wednesday, Feb. 18 1 – 4 p.m. Through March 11 Children's Hospital of Colorado North Campus 469 CO-7 Broomfield, CO 80023 Wednesday, Feb. 18 3:15 – 10 p.m. Through March 11 Chippers Bowling Alley 100 Nickel St. Broomfield, CO 80020 Thursday, Feb. 19 12:25 – 3:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 1:05 – 4 p.m. Through March 12 Through March 13 Coldstone Creamery 10443 Town Center Dr., Ste D101 Westminster, CO 80021 Thursday, Feb. 19 7 – 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22 5 – 10 p.m. Through March 12 Through March 15 CommonSpirit Emergency & Urgent Care Indian Peaks 4943 State Highway 52, Suite 100 Frederick, CO 80514 Friday, Feb. 20 1:45 – 5 p.m. Through March 13 Arby's 5130 W. 92nd Ave. Westminster, CO 80031 Saturday, Feb. 21 1 – 4:10 p.m. Through March 14 Woodside Baptist Church 8500 E. Alameda Ave. Denver, CO 80247 Sunday, Feb. 22 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Through March 15 Broomfield Heights Middle School 1555 Daphne St. Broomfield, CO 80020 Tuesday, Feb. 24 8:30 – 6 p.m. Through March 17 Kaiser Permanente Westminster Clinic 11245 Huron St. Westminster, CO 80234 Wednesday, Feb. 25 9:30 – 12:30 p.m. Through March 18

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

Symptoms and prevention:

Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you have not had the MMR vaccine, you can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the locations at the listed dates and times may have been exposed. If you were there, watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call CDPHE (720-653-3369) or your local public health agency right away. If you need medical care, do not delay. Call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine.

More info:

Visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2026 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.