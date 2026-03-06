Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado health officials identify more cases of measles connected to Broomfield schools, expand potential exposure locations

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Health officials in Colorado have identified four additional cases of measles in connection with the recent outbreak at Broomfield High School or Broomfield Heights Middle School. Now they're warning the public about additional places for potential measles exposures. 

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Adams County Health Department, and Weld County Public Health have identified measles in three unvaccinated Adams County residents and in one unvaccinated Weld County resident.

broomfield-high-measles-reax-sh-25-frame-55.png
Broomfield High School CBS

Health officials told CBS Colorado that the outbreak at the schools has forced 80 students, staff and volunteers to stay away from the campuses due to their vaccination status. In an alert released Friday, the CDPHE said students and staff who may need to take additional health precautions will be contacted directly by local public health officials and school administrators. 

Earlier this week, health officials announced that a second unvaccinated Broomfield High School student had contracted measles. That number has grown in just the past few days. 

The locations for potential measles exposure now include Denver International Airport, several medical offices, and fast food restaurants in addition to the Broomfield schools. 

Location

Date/time

When symptoms may develop

Denver International Airport

8500 Peña Blvd.

Denver, CO 80249

Monday, Feb. 16

6 – 9 p.m.

Through March 9

Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake Medical Offices

7701 Sheridan Blvd.

Westminster, CO 80003

Wednesday, Feb. 18

1 – 4 p.m.

Through March 11

Children's Hospital of Colorado

North Campus

469 CO-7

Broomfield, CO 80023

Wednesday, Feb. 18

3:15 – 10 p.m.

Through March 11

Chippers Bowling Alley

100 Nickel St.

Broomfield, CO 80020

Thursday, Feb. 19

12:25 – 3:50 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 20

1:05 – 4 p.m.

Through March 12

 

Through March 13

Coldstone Creamery

10443 Town Center Dr., Ste D101

Westminster, CO 80021

Thursday, Feb. 19

7 – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22

5 – 10 p.m.

Through March 12

 

Through March 15

CommonSpirit Emergency & Urgent Care Indian Peaks

4943 State Highway 52, Suite 100

Frederick, CO 80514

Friday, Feb. 20

1:45 – 5 p.m.

Through March 13

Arby's

5130 W. 92nd Ave.

Westminster, CO 80031

Saturday, Feb. 21

1 – 4:10 p.m.

Through March 14

Woodside Baptist Church

8500 E. Alameda Ave.

Denver, CO 80247

Sunday, Feb. 22

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Through March 15

Broomfield Heights Middle School

1555 Daphne St.

Broomfield, CO 80020

Tuesday, Feb. 24

8:30 – 6 p.m.

Through March 17

Kaiser Permanente Westminster Clinic

11245 Huron St.

Westminster, CO 80234

Wednesday, Feb. 25

9:30 – 12:30 p.m.

Through March 18

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

Symptoms and prevention:

Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you have not had the MMR vaccine, you can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the locations at the listed dates and times may have been exposed. If you were there, watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call CDPHE (720-653-3369) or your local public health agency right away. If you need medical care, do not delay. Call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine.

More info:

Visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2026 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue