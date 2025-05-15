Watch CBS News
Sports

Former Colorado Avalanche defenseman Adam Foote hired as new head coach of Vancouver Canucks

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Adam Foote has been hired as a head coach for the first time in his coaching career. The former Colorado Avalanche defenseman was hired by the Vancouver Canucks this week.  

Winnipeg Jets v Vancouver Canucks
Assistant coach Adam Foote of the Vancouver Canucks looks on from the bench during their NHL game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena on March 9, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Foote had a 19 year NHL playing career which started with the Quebec Nordiques. He stayed with the franchise when it moved to Denver and became the Colorado Avalanche and he stayed with the Avs for the remainder of his career, retiring in 2011.

The Canucks hired Foote on Wednesday following the departure of head coach Rich Tocchet last month. Foote spent 2 1/2 years on the bench as an assistant to Tocchet, whose contract was not renewed by the club.

Foote won the Stanley Cup twice with Colorado, in 1996 and 2001. The Avalanche retired his jersey -- No. 52 -- in 2013.

As part of his job as an assistant coach with Vancouver, Foote coached the defensemen, including captain Quinn Hughes.

"Adam brings structure, accountability, and a detailed oriented approach to his coaching, a process that will send a clear message to our group about the way we want to compete, practice and play hockey," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "We are very happy to have him take over."

Foote's coaching career started with the Avs as development consultant and defensive coach. He spent four years in that role and working with Hockey Canada. Before joining the Canucks, he coached the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League for two seasons.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.