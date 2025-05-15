Former Colorado Avalanche defenseman Adam Foote hired as new head coach of Vancouver Canucks

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Adam Foote has been hired as a head coach for the first time in his coaching career. The former Colorado Avalanche defenseman was hired by the Vancouver Canucks this week.

Assistant coach Adam Foote of the Vancouver Canucks looks on from the bench during their NHL game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena on March 9, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Foote had a 19 year NHL playing career which started with the Quebec Nordiques. He stayed with the franchise when it moved to Denver and became the Colorado Avalanche and he stayed with the Avs for the remainder of his career, retiring in 2011.

The Canucks hired Foote on Wednesday following the departure of head coach Rich Tocchet last month. Foote spent 2 1/2 years on the bench as an assistant to Tocchet, whose contract was not renewed by the club.

Foote won the Stanley Cup twice with Colorado, in 1996 and 2001. The Avalanche retired his jersey -- No. 52 -- in 2013.

As part of his job as an assistant coach with Vancouver, Foote coached the defensemen, including captain Quinn Hughes.

"Adam brings structure, accountability, and a detailed oriented approach to his coaching, a process that will send a clear message to our group about the way we want to compete, practice and play hockey," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "We are very happy to have him take over."

Foote's coaching career started with the Avs as development consultant and defensive coach. He spent four years in that role and working with Hockey Canada. Before joining the Canucks, he coached the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League for two seasons.