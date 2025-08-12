Watch CBS News
Aurora house fire displaces 5 adults, 4 dogs and a turtle; investigators say cause was accidental

Austen Erblat
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Investigators quickly ruled the cause of a house fire in Aurora to be accidental, but now five people, four dogs, and a turtle have been displaced from their home.

The fire was called in around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday near East 7th Avenue and North Norfolk Way, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. In total, 14 units from AFR and Falck Rocky Mountain responded to the call.

norfolk-way-house-fire-aurora-fire-4.jpg
Aurora firefighters start clearing the scene of a destructive house fire near East 7th Avenue and North Norfolk Way on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. Aurora Fire Rescue

Upon their arrival, firefighters found the back of the home engulfed in flames. By the time the fire was fully extinguished, the home suffered "major damage" to the interior and exterior, as well as a small detached structure in the backyard.

No one was injured in the fire, and the Red Cross is now assisting those people who were displaced. And while investigators said the fire was caused accidentally, the fire department didn't offer details as to what, specifically, caused it.

