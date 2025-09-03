From apps to AI, program in Denver helps adults 60 and older learn and thrive in the digital world

At 85 years old, Jim Wells never imagined he'd be using his smartphone for banking, shopping and health care needs. But thanks to free classes offered by AARP's Senior Planet program -- in partnership with Verizon Wireless -- he's doing just that.

Jim Wells CBS

"Things I've learned about my phone is almost everything," Wells said with a laugh.

Held at the Senior Planet Center in Denver, the classes are designed to help adults over 60 build digital skills, understand emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and protect their personal information.

"I love it and yet it's scary as heck," said Judy Terlep, another participant. "I love the fact that I can do my wallet and ID and everything on (my phone) so I don't have to carry things, but it's scary."

The program for older adults offers patient, hands-on instruction in a supportive environment.

"We use technology as a tool for empowerment," said Dayton Romero with AARP. "It's important that they have the tools and the confidence to navigate these types of things, especially the keen eye to recognize when something could hurt or exploit them."

CBS

That awareness is increasingly critical. According to a 2025 report from the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, Americans filed more than 2.6 million fraud complaints last year, with older adults losing nearly $5 billion to scams. More than 73,000 of those complaints were filed in Colorado, and many of those schemes are now powered by artificial intelligence and digital impersonation.

"I'm not immune," Wells said, "but I'm going to make it damn difficult for them to get to me."

While all in-person October classes in Denver are currently full, older adults can still access free online resources at seniorplanet.org/digital-wellness, including virtual classes and on-demand tutorials.

For personalized support, the Senior Planet Hotline is available toll-free at 888-713-3495. The hotline offers free tech help and answers questions about Senior Planet programs. To learn more or explore upcoming classes, visit seniorplanet.org.