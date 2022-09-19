Watch CBS News
5 indicted in Weld County auto theft ring, 50+ cars stolen

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Five people have been indicted in a large-scale auto theft ring. The suspects are accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles in Weld County since April 2021.

auto-theft-ring-amanda-johnson-austin-carholm-jacob-martinez.jpg
Amanda Johnson, Austin Carholm,  Jacob Martinez  Weld County

Amanda Johnson, Austin Carholm, Ryan Yarwood, Hector Rivera, and Jacob Martinez have been indicted on 147 counts. Investigators believe the group steals vehicles and then sells them. 

Of the 50 car thefts, police said that 49 were specific vehicles from specific victims. 

All but five of th stolen vehicles are Kia and Hyundai models. 

ryan-yarwood-hector-rivera-auto-theft.jpg
Ryan Yarwood and Hector Rivera Weld County

Each suspect has been charged with violating Colorado's "Organized Crime Control Act" as well as counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, forgery, criminal mischief and distribution of a controlled substance. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 4:08 PM

2022

