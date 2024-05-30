1 dead, 4 hospitalized after possible chemical leak at sugar plant in northeastern Colorado

One person died and four people were hospitalized after a possible chemical leak at Western Sugar Cooperative in Fort Morgan. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office, ambulance and volunteer firefighters were dispatched to the sugar plant located at 18317 Highway 144 on reports of a man who was unconscious on Wednesday afternoon.

When first responders arrived just after 3:30 p.m., they were advised that it was a possible ammonia leak but rescue crews determined that it was hydrogen sulfide. They also asked for assistance from the Brush Volunteer Fire Department for additional manpower on a confined space rescue and decontamination.

Two male employees of Western Sugar were rescued from a confined space about 10 feet below ground. Firefighters were wearing Hazmat personal protective equipment when they entered but exposed during the technical rescue while trying to remove one of the patients.

According to Morgan County Sheriff Dave Martin, the patient was "combative in a confined space" and dislodged PPE. Two Fort Morgan firefighters were exposed during the rescue. The rescue operation took about 70 minutes in a building detached from the main plant.

Three employees and two firefighters were rushed to and treated at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Morgan.

Both firefighters and another employee were treated and released from the hospital. One died and one remained hospitalized on Thursday morning. The death is being investigated by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Morgan County coroner.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the chemical is a "naturally occurring by-product of the production's wastewater." During the rescue operation the plant was not shutdown or evacuated and operations seemingly were not affected.