4 Colorado State Patrol cruisers struck in 3 days over weekend as officials urge caution on roads

4 Colorado State Patrol cruisers struck in 3 days over weekend as officials urge caution on roads

4 Colorado State Patrol cruisers struck in 3 days over weekend as officials urge caution on roads

Four different Colorado State Patrol vehicles were destroyed over the holiday weekend, marking a dangerous three-day streak for troopers in Colorado.

The collisions involving CSP vehicles began on Friday, Feb. 14. The first was near Glenwood Springs when a trooper's vehicle was struck by a passing vehicle while the trooper was assisting another person.

Just a matter of hours later a trooper near Colorado Springs was attempting to stop a vehicle that was driving without headlights.

Three Colorado State Patrol cruisers were struck by other motorists between Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, 2025. Colorado State Patrol

CSP said the vehicle then hit a barrier, spun, and collided with the CSP trooper's vehicle.

Then, on Sunday, two more trooper vehicles were hit by passing cars. One of the collisions happened near Fountain while the other was near the Palmer Divide.

Troopers cited failure to move over, icy conditions, and speed as reasons the vehicles were hit.

"Patrol vehicles get hit on a pretty regular basis," said CSP Sgt. Patrick Rice. "We were really fortunate nobody in these crashes was really injured, they are shook up."

Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Patrick Rice talks about the dangers troopers face and how it's made worse by people driving recklessly and not moving over for stopped emergency vehicles. CBS

Rice said the dangerous weekend on the roadways for troopers is a reminder for commuters to follow Colorado's laws. Those include reducing speeds during inclement weather conditions.

He also said that means moving over at least one lane when there are emergency vehicles or tow trucks stopped on the side of the road.

"But beyond it being the law, it is just common sense. If you are standing on the road where speeds are 75 miles per hour and traffic is passing by you, it doesn't take long to understand this is a dangerous place to be," Rice said.

Rice also noted that, as of 2025, Colorado now also requires drivers to move over one lane for any stopped vehicle on a shoulder that has its hazard lights on, further protecting the public as well.

"The most important thing to take away from this weekend, and any time you see someone on the side of the road, is slow down and pull over," Rice said.