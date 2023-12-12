4 Colorado officers appear in Clear County court, charged in connection with Christian Glass death

CBS News Colorado reported on the six officers charged in the Christian Glass murder case, and four of them have now made their first appearance before a judge. Randy Williams, Timothy Collins, Brittany Morrow, and Ryan Bennie all showed up in person at Georgetown's Clear Creek County courthouse Tuesday morning, each flanked by an attorney.

Christian Glass, 22, was shot and killed in Colorado's high country in 2022 after he called 911 for help when his car broke down. Clear Creek County

To process all four defendants took no more than 6 minutes total; each defendant went up to the podium, their attorneys did all the talking, and set the next court dates (which are as follows):

Brittany Morrow - Feb. 13, 2 p.m.

Ryan Bennie - 2 attorneys - Feb. 6, 2 p.m.

Timothy Collins - Feb. 20, 2 p.m.

Randall Williams - Feb. 20, 2 p.m.

The two remaining newly charged officers from the division of gaming Christa Lloyd and Mary J. Harris were not present, as their dates are later in January due to scheduling issues with their representation.

While this schedule could change depending on Andrew Buen's potential (and likely) change of venue for his trial, Kyle Gould's case is now the only case wrapped up regarding Christian Glass.

Glass, 22, was shot and killed in Colorado's high country in 2022 after he called 911 for help when his car broke down. It happened on June 10, 2022 in Silver Plume and officers from several different law enforcement agencies responded. Glass told the emergency dispatcher he had two knives, a hammer and a rubber mallet. His family's attorney say that is because he was an amateur geologist. Over an hour, officers told him he needed to get out of his car and dismissed attempts to drop the weapons out of his window. Glass refused to leave the car, saying he was scared. As things escalated, officers broke a window in an attempt to get him out and Glass grabbed one of the knives. Officers then tased him. The body cam video then showed Glass beginning to swing the knife wildly with his arm. That's when an officer or officers shot him.

A few of the officers were processed by the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office and had their fingerprints taken as a part of the pending charges on Tuesday.

While his wife Sally was not able to join, Simon Glass, Christian's father, spoke with CBS News Colorado's Your Reporter in the mountains Spencer Wilson about the day he thought might not come.

"You do question everything, is it OK for an officer to murder someone for no reason, maybe that is acceptable, you know, we did have a lot of reservations about it and particularly because it went on for so long," Glass said.

"I think this is how changes happen," Glass said, referencing the number of officers facing charges now. "When people who think that just standing around watching someone be attacked and murdered is what you do sometimes...you have to realize and learn that no, that is wrong, horribly wrong. "