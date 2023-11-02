Not guilty plea entered for former Clear Creek County deputy who shot and killed Christian Glass

It's almost been a year and a half since 22-year-old Christian Glass was shot and killed in Silver Plume on June 10 after he called 911 for help.

Two sheriff's office employees, former deputy Andrew Buen and former Sgt. Kyle Gould has just indicated where the criminal case will go; Gould intends to take a plea deal and plead guilty to his charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment. Buen will fight his charges of second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment in a trial, as he entered a "not guilty" plea Thursday afternoon.

Glass's parents, Simon and Sally Glass were there in court as they usually are, dressed in pink, Christian's favorite color.

"It's like, 'Jesus, are you kidding me?'" Sally Glass said, referencing Buen's "not guilty" plea. "You've got the gall to say not guilty."

She called him inhumane, cruel, and wanted to add more but said it was not fit for TV.

The civil case has already reached it's conclusion (an eye-popping $19 million) and Gould's case is expected to wrap up on Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. when he accepts the plea deal and enters a guilty plea.

Buen's next court date is Dec. 18 at 9:00 a.m., where the judge is expected to hear a motion to change the location of the planned jury trial away from Clear Creek County in order to pull an impartial jury who has not already formed an opinion on the case.