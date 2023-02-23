Watch CBS News
3 teens plead guilty in Hinkley High School parking lot shooting

Three teenagers arrested in connection with the November 2021 shooting in the Hinkley High School parking lot have pleaded guilty. Charges were dismissed against a fourth teenager arrested after the shooting at the school in Aurora. 

The shooting left three teenagers injured and prompted a lockdown at the school. 

All of the suspects reached an agreement to plead guilty to second-degree attempted murder in exchange for the other charges being dropped. 

The suspects are set to be sentenced in April. 

First published on February 23, 2023 / 12:22 PM

