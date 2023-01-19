Hinkley High School shooting defendant pleads guilty to second-degree attempted murder

One of the suspects charged in the shooting in the parking lot of William C. Hinkley High School in Aurora on Nov. 19, 2021 has reached a plea agreement. Larry Jefferson pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of second-degree attempted murder in exchange for the other eight counts, including first-degree attempted murder, be dismissed.

Three people were shot in the parking lot of the school at 1250 South Chambers Road, two students at Hinkley High and a student at another Aurora high school. More than a dozen gunshots were heard in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

All of the students shot were treated at area hospitals.

Jefferson is one of four suspects, all teenagers at the time, arrested in connection to the shooting. Charges against the fourth suspect were dropped.

Jefferson will be sentenced on April 4.