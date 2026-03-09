3 arrested by Denver police in connection with deadly assault

Three men have been arrested in connection with a deadly assault that happened on March 1. According to investigators with the Denver Police Department, officers were called to the 9700 block of East Hampden Avenue just after 2 a.m. that morning.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim who was then rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said there was a physical altercation between two women and the victim, with the three suspects becoming involved in the fight. Detectives said the victim was associated with one of the women, and the suspects were associated with the other woman involved.

Investigators said that after an extensive investigation, which included a Crime Stoppers tip, a license plate reader, and video evidence, detectives identified and arrested three suspects wanted for second-degree murder.

Those arrested have been identified as Derek Wafford, 39, Demetrius Davis, 37, and Gregory Menard, 31.