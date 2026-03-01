Watch CBS News
Police searching for information after fatal assault in Denver

Christa Swanson
Denver police are looking for information that could help them identify the suspect in a fatal assault overnight.

Officers were called to the scene in the 9700 block of E. Hampden Avenue around 2:08 a.m. They said an injured man at the scene was taken to a hospital for treatment, but he has been pronounced deceased.

DPD says they're investigating the case as a homicide. They did not provide the identity of the man who was killed or further details on the case.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the attack or the possible suspect(s) involved to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

