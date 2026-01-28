25 years after deadly plane crash in Colorado, Oklahoma State basketball program members honored

Twenty-five years after a deadly plane crash in the Eastern Plains of Colorado claimed the lives of 10 people, friends, family and Oklahoma State University alumni gathered in Strasburg. Tuesday marked 25 years since a plane carrying members of the OSU men's basketball program crashed, killing everyone on board.

The memorial near Strasburg for the 10 members of the Oklahoma State University men's basketball program. CBS

The group visited the crash memorial to lay a wreath and honor those who died with a moment of silence and prayer.

"Growing up in Oklahoma, so close to the campus... It's just family. I may not have any blood relation, but I still feel like the orange blood runs through all of us in the state of Oklahoma. So being able to come out and support the family members for 25 years, carrying the burden of losing a loved one, is just the opportunity to give back to my Oklahoma State family," said OSU alum Colin Lowe.

The plane, a twin-engine Beech King Air 200, went down a short time after takeoff during a snowstorm on Jan. 27, 2001, at 6:37 p.m., according to investigators. The team had just played a game against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder and was returning to Stillwater, Oklahoma. There were two other chartered planes carrying other members of the program, and they landed safely.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board, Adams County Sheriffs Department, and Bennet Fire Department inspect the plane wreckage outside Byers, Colorado, 80 miles northeast of Denver, 28 January 2001. The charter plane crashed late 27 January 2001, a short time after take-off as it was returning to Stillwater, Oklahoma. All 10 passengers were killed, including six staffers and broadcasters associated with the Oklahoma State University (OSU) athletic program, two members of the OSU men's varsity basketball team, the pilot and co-pilot. MARK LEFFINGWELL/AFP via Getty Images

All of those on board the Beech King that crashed were killed:

- Kendall Durfey

- Bjorn Fahlstrom

- Nate Fleming

- Will Hancock

- Dan Lawson

- Brian Luinstra

- Denver Mills

- Pat Noyes

- Bill Teegins

- Jared Weiberg

Six staffers and broadcasters associated with OSU, two players on the OSU men's basketball team, along with the pilot and co-pilot, all died.

Several civil lawsuits were filed by family members of the crash victims in the years after the crash and numerous settlements were reached.