2 teens killed in sledding accident on half-pipe at Copper Mountain Ski Resort

Two teenagers were killed on Sunday night in a sledding accident at Copper Mountain Ski Resort. Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office rushed to the ski area about 8:35 p.m. Sunday.

The two teenagers, 17 and 18-year-old males from Illinois, were on a spring break vacation when they rode tandem down the half-pipe and launched off a large snowbank at the bottom of the half-pipe.

They came down hard on the ice below which caused blunt force trauma. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, they could not be revived despite immediate medical attention and were pronounced deceased.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident," said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

"The entire team at Copper Mountain is deeply saddened by this tragic incident," said Dustin Lyman, Copper Mountain's president and general manager, in a statement. "Our most sincere condolences go out to the affected families and friends. We are also thankful to our local emergency responders, for their quick response and the medical assistance provided."

The investigation continues and the Summit County Coroner's Office will continue to determine the cause and manner of death.