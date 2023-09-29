2 suspects in custody for 2020 cold case homicide of Danny Montoya

Colorado Bureau of Investigation says two people were taken into custody for their alleged connection to a 2020 cold case homicide that happened in Otero County.

According to the CBI, Daniel "Danny-boy" Montoya, 58, was killed in Rocky Ford on November 1, 2020

CBI says on Friday, Aurora police and the U.S. Marshall Service in Denver assisted in the arrests of Brandy Montoya, 41, and Emillio Paul Baca, 42.

We are truly grateful for our law enforcement partnerships so we can bring justice to families in cases like this. https://t.co/D06Et1uZSn — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) September 29, 2023

The agency says an investigation from the Cold Case Unit, the Rocky Ford Police Department, the El Paso County.

Coroner's Office, and the Office of the District Attorney for the 16th Judicial District led to the arrests of Brandy Montoya and Paul Baca.

CBI says there is currently no additional information available at this time.