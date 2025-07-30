2 killed in Northern Colorado in separate shootings overnight

Two people have been arrested in connection with separate shootings overnight in Northern Colorado that claimed the lives of two young men.

Around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, Greeley police officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 3800 block of 7th Street Road. When they arrived, officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Northern Colorado Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police took the suspect, Isaiah Loder, into custody. Authorities said he will be booked into the Weld County Jail and is facing charges of first-degree murder.

An 18-year-old also died in Greeley late last night in an unrelated shooting in the 700 block of 15th Street. According to police, the victim was in an argument with Charles Espinoza, who was inside an SUV. Espinoza allegedly fired multiple rounds at him from the vehicle, striking him at least once.

Witnesses at the scene tried to save the victim and administered CPR until officers arrived. He was taken to Northern Colorado Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators identified Espinoza as a suspect in the shooting and took him into custody. He will also be booked into Weld County Jail and faces charges of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Both shootings remain under investigation, and police are looking for anyone who may have information on either shooting. If you know anything that could help, contact:

Detective James Riddle at james.riddle@greeleypd.com or (970) 520-3580, investigating the 7th Street Road shooting

Detective Jonathan Bohl at jonathan.bohl@greeleypd.com or (970) 350-9572, investigating the 15th Street shooting