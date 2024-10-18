Watch CBS News
Local News

2 arrested after deputies seize 60 pounds of meth on Colorado's Western Slope

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Two people have been arrested following a traffic stop on Colorado's Western Slope in which authorities seized 60 pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, an investigator with the Western Colorado Drug Task Force conducted the traffic stop on Tuesday.

60-pounds-of-meth-1-mesa-county-so-copy.jpg
  The Western Colorado Drug Task Force seized 60 pounds of meth. Mesa County

The investigator approached the vehicle after it pulled into a gas station in Fruita following a traffic violation. The investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 60 pounds of methamphetamine.

joe-guerrero-iii.jpg
Joe Guerrero III  Mesa County

Investigators discovered the illegal drugs were on their way to the Denver metro area for distribution. 

maria-magallon-chavez.jpg
Maria Magallon-Chavez Mesa County

Joe Guerrero III, 25, of Stockton, California, and Maria Magallon-Chavez, 30, of Lorain, California, were taken into custody. They are facing charges of distribution and possession with intent to distribute.      

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

