2 arrested after deputies seize 60 pounds of meth on Colorado's Western Slope
Two people have been arrested following a traffic stop on Colorado's Western Slope in which authorities seized 60 pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, an investigator with the Western Colorado Drug Task Force conducted the traffic stop on Tuesday.
The investigator approached the vehicle after it pulled into a gas station in Fruita following a traffic violation. The investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 60 pounds of methamphetamine.
Investigators discovered the illegal drugs were on their way to the Denver metro area for distribution.
Joe Guerrero III, 25, of Stockton, California, and Maria Magallon-Chavez, 30, of Lorain, California, were taken into custody. They are facing charges of distribution and possession with intent to distribute.