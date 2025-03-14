Watch CBS News
2 teens arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Aurora

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Two 19-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Aurora. The shooting happened in the area of an office park at 10800 block of East Bethany Drive about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. 

co-bethany-shooting-victim-identified-6vo-transfer-frame-634.jpg
Bethany Park in Aurora CBS

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old Aurora man, later identified as Yousef Jamal Elnaffar, with an apparent gunshot wound. Elnaffar was rushed to the hospital where he later died. 

isaac-de-la-cruz.jpg
Isaac Delacruz Aurora Police

Isaac Delacruz was arrested late Thursday night on first-degree murder charges. Investigators said they believe he was the shooter. 

kevin-hernandez-gonzalez.jpg
  Kevin Hernandez-Gonzalez Aurora Police

Kevin Hernandez-Gonzalez faces second-degree murder charges as investigators believe he was an accomplice and driver. 

Both are being investigated for additional robberies in the area. 

co-bethany-shooting-victim-identified-6vo-transfer-frame-1031.jpg
The scene of the shooting near Bethany Drive and Parker Road in Aurora. CBS

Investigators believe Elnaffar traveled to the area after conducting a transaction through an online marketplace when he was shot and killed. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

