Aurora police investigate deadly shooting after man dies from injuries

Police in Aurora are investigating a deadly shooting after a man who was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds died from his injuries. Officers rushed to the area near Bethany Drive and Parker Road about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old Aurora man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said they performed lifesaving actions until medical responders arrived at the scene. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

According to investigators, they believe the victim traveled to the area after conducting a transaction through an online marketplace. Detectives are investigating the homicide as an isolated incident and don't believe the shooting is connected to any schools, places of worship or businesses in the area.

Police haven't released a suspect description and no arrests have been made.

Additional Information from the Aurora Police Department:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.