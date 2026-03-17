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18-year-old arrested in southern Colorado, allegedly tried to solicit child in Indiana

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Deputies arrested an 18-year-old in southern Colorado on Friday following an investigation into child solicitation in Rockville, Indiana.

According to the Rockville Police Department, the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating the case after receiving a tip in Sept. 2025. The Rockville Police Department contacted the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office after identifying Pueblo West resident Christopher Neal Turner as the suspect.

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CBS

Turner was interviewed by PCSO detectives and later arrested on the out-of-state warrant issued by Indiana authorities. The sheriff's office said he is being held in the Pueblo County Jail awaiting extradition to Indiana.

He is facing charges of felony child solicitation and inappropriate communication with a minor.

The case is under investigation by the Rockville Police Department.

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