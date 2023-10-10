16-year-old turns self in to Aurora police in deadly shooting at Southlands mall

A teenager wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at the Southlands mall last month has turned himself in to the police. The Aurora Police Department said the 16-year-old is not being identified because he is a minor.

The teen turned himself in on Monday to Aurora police and was booked into the Aurora Jail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery, and failing to report an accident to police. He was advised of the charges on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Southlands shopping district at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. Raphael Velin, 15, did not survive.

Investigators believe it was a pre-planned meeting between those involved. The suspects are believed to be all juveniles or young adults.

Investigators are still trying to identify and locate additional suspects, as well as witnesses to the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).