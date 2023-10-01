Police seeking suspects after teen dies in overnight shooting at Southlands Mall parking lot

A 15-year-old boy is dead after having been shot in the parking lot of the Southlands Mall and now Aurora Police are looking for the suspects.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say after the shooting, four or five boys or young men fled the scene in a black four-door sedan, which police have since recovered.

Aurora police are asking nearby residents to check surveillance camera and home security camera footage to see if they can provide information as to where the suspects may have gone after leaving the car. Police did not have any description of the suspects other than describing them as "four or five black males."

They're specifically asking people from the Wheatlands community to see if they have any footage or witnessed anything that might assist them in their investigation.

The victim was not identified by police. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will identify him and conduct an autopsy.