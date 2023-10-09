Police chief issues warning to family of Aurora murder suspect: "Be part of the solution, not part of the problem"

Police in Aurora announced on Monday that they are trying to find five suspects in last month's deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy, including one who has a warrant out for their arrest for first-degree murder. In a news conference, Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo identified Raphael Velin as the teen who killed in the parking lot of the Southlands shopping mall.

Multiple shots were fired at the scene on the night of Sept. 30, according to Acevedo. He said the suspects and Velin had planned a meeting at the mall, but he wouldn't say why other than to say it's believed they were engaging in a "risky" behavior. He said the meeting had nothing to do with homecoming events taking at nearby schools that night.

"Our condolences go out to this young man's ... family, friends, schoolmates and everyone that knew him and loved him," said Acevedo. "Our victims services unit has been working very closely to support the family during what is obviously a very difficult time."

The suspects are believed to be all juveniles or young adults. Acevedo had a specific warning to the family of the suspect who there's a warrant out for:

"To the family of the suspect ... you need to be part of the solution, not part of the problem," Acevedo said. "This individual is wanted for murder. And anyone that may be aiding and abetting the individual is committing a criminal offense. The sooner we get the individual into safe custody in a safe manner, the better off it is for everyone involved."

Anyone with information that they think might be helpful in APD's efforts to locate the suspects is asked to contact their department.

RELATED: Struggle of Love Foundation opens second location in Aurora