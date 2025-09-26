101 animals rescued from Colorado home, including snakes, sugar gliders and hedgehogs

Animal cruelty case investigated after 101 animals removed from family home in Brighton

In a rural Brighton community in Colorado, residents were stunned by a heartbreaking discovery. It's the third case of animal cruelty in Adams County in the last two months.

In July, 117 animals were rescued from a home in Northglenn, and in August, another 35 animals and three children were rescued from deplorable conditions in a Commerce City home.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office and animal control helped lead an animal cruelty investigation inside a home on the 14000 block of Umpire Street. CBS

"We noticed the whole street was lined with sheriffs' vehicles, both marked and unmarked, and it was definitely something we're not used to seeing out here," said one resident in the area anonymously. "It's just the most extreme neglect you could document. It's heartbreaking, it made me tear up."

"The last number I got was 101 animals [seized] from the property," said Sergeant Shea Haney, public information officer with the sheriff's office.

The list of animals included snakes, sugar gliders, a hedgehog, mice, and rats. The sheriff's office tells CBS Colorado it was the Colorado Department of Agriculture that tipped them off to possible allegations of animal cruelty involving several animals.

"We can't confirm who lives at the house, who owns and the relation to the investigation at this point," said Haney.

However, documents uncovered by CBS Colorado and past coverage show the two homeowners listed on the property have faced charges for animal cruelty in the past. Those cases date back over a decade, involving the home and a pet store in Thornton that's since closed.

We are not naming them as they have not been formally charged in this latest investigation.

"Honestly, since I've moved here, I've heard that place referred to as the quote rat house, and I knew that there were former cruelty charges," said the anonymous resident.

This marks yet another case of animal cruelty documented in Adams County in the last few months.

"I'd hope that our system will start holding these people accountable instead of just dropping charges and letting them continue on for years and years. I'd like to see prison time," said the resident.

More than 100 animals were removed from a home in a rural Brighton community. CBS

The animals are currently being treated and cared for at the Riverdale Animal Shelter. As of Thursday, the sheriff's office tells CBS Colorado there have been no reported deaths from this case.