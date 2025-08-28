Colorado couple arrested after children, dozens of animals found in deplorable conditions in Commerce City

A Commerce City couple is facing multiple charges after police discovered three children and more than 30 animals living in what Colorado authorities described as "deplorable conditions."

Commerce City Police

The investigation began after police say they received a disturbing 911 call on Wednesday morning. According to Commerce City Police spokesperson Joanna Small, the call reported an unlicensed veterinary procedure that had been performed on a dog -- a procedure that ultimately led to the animal's death.

Police executed a search warrant at the home, where they say they found three children, 31 dogs, two cats, and two guinea pigs living in "deplorable conditions." Investigators said many of the animals were confined to small cages in the garage.

"The inside of that house was completely destroyed -- trashed," Small said. "Animal feces were everywhere. And we're talking about a residential neighborhood -- not a place where there is property or space to operate this kind of facility."

Demetrio Urbina Commerce City Police

The suspects -- identified as 38-year-old Demetrio Urbina and 32-year-old Araceli Urbina -- were taken into custody. They are facing charges that include child abuse, animal cruelty, and operating a pet facility without a license.



Araceli Urbina Commerce City Police

Neighbors told CBS News Colorado that they had raised concerns about the home for years. One woman, who asked not to be identified, said she suspected the residents were running a puppy mill.

"People were afraid of the owner," she said. "The house was always a mess -- the yard, the backyard. We're just sick of it."

Commerce City police confirmed they've responded to approximately 10 animal-related complaints and issued 13 parking citations at the property in the last three years. However, Small said police must have probable cause to enter a home, even when neighbors suspect abuse or neglect.

Crime tape surrounds the house in Commerce City on Thursday. CBS

"We know that can be frustrating for people," she said. "But we will do our best to try and get into that home."

The children have been placed into protective custody. The animals have been removed from the property and are now in shelters receiving care.

Police said it's still unclear whether the unlicensed veterinary procedure was a one-time incident or part of a larger, ongoing operation. The investigation is ongoing.