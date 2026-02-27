1 rescued after avalanche on Berthoud Pass in Colorado's mountains

One person was rescued after an avalanche on Berthoud Pass in Colorado's mountains. According to Grand County Search and Rescue, crews responded to a report of an avalanche on Berthoud Pass in an area commonly known as Nitro Chute about 11:17 a.m. Thursday.

Search and rescue crews were assisted by the Grand County Sheriff's Office, Grand County EMS and the Winter Park Resort Avalanche Dog Team.

One person was rescued after an avalanche in the Nitro Chute area on Berthoud Pass. Grand County Search and Rescue

Grand County Search and Rescue crews and an Alpine Rescue Team member were recreating nearby when they saw the tail end of the avalanche. They said they were able to reach the avalanche debris field at 11:45 a.m. That's when they conducted a transceiver search to confirm there were no buried people transmitting a "beacon signal."

About that same time, Grand County Dispatch received a 911 call from someone reporting that they triggered an avalanche and were stranded above the cliffs on the west side of Berthoud Pass. Investigators said the "solo split boarder" said he was caught and carried in the avalanche, but was able to come to a stop directly above the steep cliffs.

Once the debris field was cleared of the transceiver signal, the Winter Park Dog Team said they assisted with searching the debris field for any potential buried people who may not have been wearing avalanche receivers. The dog "Biskit" didn't pick up the scents of any buried people.

That's when rescuers "skinned" to the top of the slide path and set up a rope system to rescue the boarder. Crews said the process began once the technical rope system was set up, with a search and rescue member rappelling down to the boarder, getting him into a harness so they could climb back up the slide path above the cliffs. He was guided back to the trailhead and returned home with no injuries.

The area known as Nitro Chute on Berthoud Pass. Grand County Search and Rescue

According to Grand County Search and Rescue, "The subject was extremely lucky to survive this avalanche. The avalanche ran over a steep band of cliffs that would have resulted in a devastating outcome had the subject been carried another few feet further."

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, avalanche danger is considerable (Level 3 of 5) across much of the state and human-triggered avalanches will remain likely into the weekend. The CAIC warns that conditions are especially dangerous because avalanches are breaking 800, 900 even 1,000 feet away.

Grand County Search and Rescue crews said this incident is a good reminder for all backcountry enthusiasts to carry proper avalanche safety gear (Beacon/Shovel/Probe) when recreating in winter terrain. Read the CAIC forecast and become familiar with the terrain before venturing out. Apps like "CalTopo" can provide crucial mapping and route planning information with the ability to see "slope angle shading" which highlights steep terrain and dangerous cliff bands.