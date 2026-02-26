Avalanche danger in Colorado is considerable across much of the state

Avalanche danger is considerable (Level 3 of 5) across much of the state. Human-triggered avalanches will remain likely into the weekend. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center warns that conditions are especially dangerous because avalanches are breaking 800, 900 even 1,000 feet away.

Even though the number of avalanches is decreasing, experts warn that the consequences remain high due to the size. Most of the avalanches that are breaking are large enough to bury a car or break timber.

CAIC

The new snow and strong winds have created fresh slabs on our unusually shallow snowpack driving up the danger.

Even slopes below treeline are dangerous now with a new slab created over a particularly weak snowpack. Experts say backcountry users should avoid steep, wind-drifted slopes, especially those facing north through east and southeast.

Experts say it's best to choose slopes under about 30 degrees for safer options.

Late February and early March are peak times for large avalanches. Experts warn the weak layers in our snowpack will remain a concern for weeks.