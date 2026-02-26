Watch CBS News
Local News

Avalanche danger in Colorado is considerable across much of the state

By
Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie
Meteorologist
Callie Zanandrie is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Read Full Bio
Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Avalanche danger is considerable (Level 3 of 5) across much of the state. Human-triggered avalanches will remain likely into the weekend. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center warns that conditions are especially dangerous because avalanches are breaking 800, 900 even 1,000 feet away.

Even though the number of avalanches is decreasing, experts warn that the consequences remain high due to the size. Most of the avalanches that are breaking are large enough to bury a car or break timber.

avalanche.jpg
CAIC

The new snow and strong winds have created fresh slabs on our unusually shallow snowpack driving up the danger.

Even slopes below treeline are dangerous now with a new slab created over a particularly weak snowpack. Experts say backcountry users should avoid steep, wind-drifted slopes, especially those facing north through east and southeast.

Experts say it's best to choose slopes under about 30 degrees for safer options.

Late February and early March are peak times for large avalanches. Experts warn the weak layers in our snowpack will remain a concern for weeks.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue