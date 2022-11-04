Watch CBS News

Several mountain roads closed during winter storm in Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

1st November snow packing quite a wallop
Several roads and highways were closed Thursday into Friday during the winter storm that moved into Colorado. 

 

I-70 westbound reopens El Rancho to Beaver Brook

I-70 westbound lanes reopen from Exit 251 to US 40, El Rancho to Exit 248, Beaver Brook. The road was closed earlier Thursday due to heavy snow.

By Jennifer McRae
 

I-70 westbound closed at Beaver Brook

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Beaver Brook, Exit 248 on Thursday evening. All traffic is being returned to eastbound I-70.

beaver-brook-interstate-70.jpg
CDOT
By Jennifer McRae
 

US 40 westbound closed due to safety concerns

US 40or Rabbit Ears Pass, was closed both westbound and eastbound on Thursday night due to safety concerns between Forest Service Road 296 and County Road 20.

By Jennifer McRae
 

Eastbound I-70 reopens to traffic between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass

Eastbound I-70 reopened to traffic between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass after a closure on Thursday night. 

By Jennifer McRae
 

US 36 closed between Lyons and Estes Park

US 36 was closed between Lyons and Estes Park due to multiple slide-offs, crashes and hazardous conditions.   

By Jennifer McRae
 

US 287 from Ted's Place to Tie Siding in Wyoming closed

US 287 from Ted's Place to Tie Siding in Wyoming is closed due to hazardous travel conditions.   

By Jennifer McRae
 

I-70 eastbound closed between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass

Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed between Silverthorne CO 9 and Loveland Pass US 6. 

By Jennifer McRae
