Several mountain roads closed during winter storm in Colorado
Several roads and highways were closed Thursday into Friday during the winter storm that moved into Colorado.
I-70 westbound reopens El Rancho to Beaver Brook
I-70 westbound lanes reopen from Exit 251 to US 40, El Rancho to Exit 248, Beaver Brook. The road was closed earlier Thursday due to heavy snow.
I-70 westbound closed at Beaver Brook
Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Beaver Brook, Exit 248 on Thursday evening. All traffic is being returned to eastbound I-70.
US 40 westbound closed due to safety concerns
US 40or Rabbit Ears Pass, was closed both westbound and eastbound on Thursday night due to safety concerns between Forest Service Road 296 and County Road 20.
Eastbound I-70 reopens to traffic between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass
Eastbound I-70 reopened to traffic between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass after a closure on Thursday night.
US 36 closed between Lyons and Estes Park
US 36 was closed between Lyons and Estes Park due to multiple slide-offs, crashes and hazardous conditions.
US 287 from Ted's Place to Tie Siding in Wyoming closed
US 287 from Ted's Place to Tie Siding in Wyoming is closed due to hazardous travel conditions.
I-70 eastbound closed between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass
Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed between Silverthorne CO 9 and Loveland Pass US 6.