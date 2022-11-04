Watch CBS News

Denver Arts Week celebrates arts and culture across the city

Denver Arts Week returns for its 16th year, November 4 - 12. It's a celebration fo the city's arts and culture scene, featuring nearly 450 exhibitions, performances, screenings, and events around the Metro Area, including First Friday Arts Walks on November 4, and Free Night at the Museums on November 5.

Check out a full list of Arts Week events 

 

Access Gallery has colorful, vibrant Arts Week exhibit

Access Gallery provides art opportunities to artists with disabilities
 

'Reflection' currently at Sync Gallery

'Reflections' is the current show at Sync Gallery

Sync Gallery on Santa Fe is celebrating Denver Arts Week with an exhibition called "Reflections."

Documentary challenges Boulder's inclusive reputation

A documentary at this year's Denver Film Festival is challenging the City of Boulder's inclusive reputation. The film "This Is Not Who We Are" includes the testimonials of several black Boulder residents including Zayd Atkinson, who won a settlement from The City.  

FULL STORY: Documentary at Denver Film Fest challenges Boulder's inclusive reputation

boulder-racism-doc-6pkg-transfer-frame-2333.jpg
CBS
VISIT Denver talks First Fridays Fun

Denver Arts Week kicks off with First Friday, Free Night at the Museums 03:15
Art (and fashion) on display as Denver Arts Week 2022 kicks off

