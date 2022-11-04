Denver Arts Week celebrates arts and culture across the city

Denver Arts Week celebrates arts and culture across the cityget the free app
Denver Arts Week returns for its 16th year, November 4 - 12. It's a celebration fo the city's arts and culture scene, featuring nearly 450 exhibitions, performances, screenings, and events around the Metro Area, including First Friday Arts Walks on November 4, and Free Night at the Museums on November 5.
Access Gallery has colorful, vibrant Arts Week exhibit
'Reflection' currently at Sync Gallery
Sync Gallery on Santa Fe is celebrating Denver Arts Week with an exhibition called "Reflections."
Documentary challenges Boulder's inclusive reputation
A documentary at this year's Denver Film Festival is challenging the City of Boulder's inclusive reputation. The film "This Is Not Who We Are" includes the testimonials of several black Boulder residents including Zayd Atkinson, who won a settlement from The City.
