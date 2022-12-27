Top Colorado news stories of 2022

Top Colorado news stories of 2022get the free app
Take a look back at the top stories of 2022 in Colorado. The staff at CBSColorado.com will be adding entries all week long as we approach the new year.
Plan for reintroducing wolves in Colorado takes shape
A contentious debate over what to do with gray wolves in Colorado, decades in the making, appears to be coming to an end as Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials now have a plan in place to reintroduce the animals.
The debate hinges on wolves' role in the ecosystem; they provide a natural predator to deer, elk and other herbivores, which can then overgraze plants, potentially impacting the natural environment. On the other hand, most ranchers don't want wolves around, since they can prey on cattle, horses, sheep and other livestock.
Some ecologists and biologists argue, however, that livestock has the potential to overgraze, too.
Over the past several years, state wildlife officials have fielded concerns and ideas from Coloradans, ranchers, environmental groups and other stakeholders.
Colorado voters approved a reintroduction plan through Proposition 114 in the 2020 election by a narrow margin - 50.91% voted in support of reintroduction while 49.09% of voters opposed it.
With some exceptions, rural counties across the state voted against reintroducing the wolves. Ranchers say it's unfair that voters in Denver, or other areas that won't be impacted, decided how this should play out in their communities.
Fast forward to 2022, just this month CPW put forward its reintroduction plan, which will likely bring dozens of wolves to Colorado. The nearly 300-page report includes a plan for how wolves will be reintroduced. The initial plan is to transfer between 30-50 wolves from the Northern Rocky Mountain States over a three to five-year period.
CPW promises to pay livestock owners for losses if investigators determine the animal was killed by wolves, not just eaten after it had died of other causes.
Catalytic converter theft in Colorado continues to rise
There's been a sharp rise in catalytic converter theft in Colorado for a few years now, and that trend didn't slow down in 2022. Catalytic converters help control exhaust emission in vehicles, and precious metals in them can be worth hundreds of dollars at scrapyards. Knowing this, thieves across the state have been climbing under parked cars and sawing out the part, sometimes using armed lookouts.
A CBS Colorado employee was among the thousands of victims this year, and wrote in an article on CBSColorado.com that he is adjusting his decisions about where he parks his car as a result. This year lawmakers at the local and state level introduced measures intended to deter the criminals. Gov. Jared Polis signed two such measures into law in June, and in September the Aurora City Council approved an ordinance that will make it harder to sell the part there. Numerous events were held across the Front Range this year in which law enforcement agencies handed out anti-theft kits allowing vehicle owners to apply labels to their catalytic converters so they'll be trackable and less likely to be stolen. In almost all of the instances, the events quickly ran out of kits.
Some car owners have also been taking other proactive measures -- having low-cost steel guards, shields, and cages welded onto their trucks and cars to foil the crooks. "It's cheaper than paying $2,500 to get a new (catalytic converter)," one vehicle owner told CBS News Colorado investigator Brian Maass.