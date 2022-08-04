Watch CBS News

Where is it now? Follow the Stanley Cup as it travels the world with Colorado Avalanche players

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Avs team name, championship year engraved on Stanley Cup ahead of player days
Avs team name, championship year engraved on Stanley Cup ahead of player days 00:39

It's possibly the most famous traveling trophy in sports: the Stanley Cup. Each member of the NHL championship teams gets a chance to spend time with the Cup on their own. Phillip Pritchard is the keeper of the cup and among those who chronicle its journey.

 

The Stanley Cup really got around in Illinois

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

Plus it doubles as a snack cup

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

Talk about timing!

By Raetta Holdman
 

Do the three bears approve?

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

The celebration goes better with a friend

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

The Stanley Cup cheers on a marching band

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

The Stanley Cup takes center stage at family reunion

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

Back to a familiar spot in Sweden

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

Ahh, fresh train air in Europe

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

The Stanley Cup visits Bavaria

Reception for Stanley Cup winner Nico Sturm
23 July 2022, Bavaria, Augsburg: Ice hockey player and Stanley Cup winner Nico Sturm is welcomed by Augsburg's Mayor Weber. Sturm won the NHL title last season with Colorado Avalanche, meanwhile he is under contract with the San Jose Sharks. Photo: Christian Kolbert/picture alliance via Getty Images
23 July 2022, Bavaria, Augsburg: Ice hockey player and Stanley Cup winner Nico Sturm holds up the Stanley Cup at the Trophaee presentation. Sturm won the NHL title last season with the Colorado Avalanche, but is now under contract with the San Jose Sharks. Christian Kolbert/picture alliance via Getty Images
By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

The captain takes the cup home to Sweden

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

An important message to always buckle up

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

DU Pioneers reach for the future

The Colorado Avalanche are not the only hockey champions. The DU Pioneers won the NCAA Championship in June. The East High Angels won the USA Hockey high school national championships in March.

By Raetta Holdman
 

Stanley Cup takes a shower

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

Okay, boys, take it easy

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

