Former Cherry Creek High School football player Malik Majekodunmi passes away due to pill possibly laced with fentanyl

A mother in Broomfield is mourning the loss of her 19-year-old son.

Rose Smoak claims he died after taking a pill that may have been laced with fentanyl.

The official cause of his death remains an ongoing investigation - but now she is left planning a funeral during the holidays.

Smoak wants her son to be remembered as an educated, smart and talented athlete.

"I lost my son, my only son for no reason," she said.

Smoak says her son called her, excited to get a new pair of glasses. An hour later, he died.

"Someone gave him a pill and he stopped breathing," Smoak said through tears.

She says right now it feels unreal that she lost her son to a pill. Now she is left with only his memory.

Malik Majekodumni, also known as "Malik Majek," was part of the Cherry Creek High School football championship team in 2020 and 2021, a talented edge rusher, who found himself immersed in the sport, especially after losing his sister Priscilla to suicide seven years ago.

"His specialty was just busting through the D-line and sacking the quarterback," said Smoak.

Reminiscing about her son's glory days is the only thing that makes Smoak feel close to him. His uncle expressing his love for the sport was what pushed him every day.

"They suffered a massive tragedy once with Priscilla, and Malik was young at the time and football was his outlet and he was just insanely good at it," his uncle Jeremy Paynter said.

Years later, she's now left having to bury her son too.

She says there is a fentanyl crisis in this state and she never thought she'd fall victim.

"Never…never. Cause my son didn't do stuff like that, he was a good kid," said Smoak.

With tears rolling down her face, her message is clear: "do not to take any pills that weren't prescribed to you from a pharmacy, do not accept any pills."

The family is asking for help with funeral expenses through a GoFundMe.

The funeral will be on Jan. 4.