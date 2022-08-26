Watch CBS News
350 catalytic converter anti-theft kits handed out in just 10 minutes in Boulder

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The CU Boulder Police Department wants to help students from having their catalytic converters stolen. On Thursday, they handed out more than 300 anti-theft kits.

In fact, the kits were so popular, that they ran out in 10 minutes. 

The kit includes a sticker with a tracking number that is applied to the converters. The hope is that it makes them a lot easier to find if they are stolen. 

"Of course, we knew this would be popular because catalytic converter theft is prevalent all across the state. We didn't entirely anticipate the popularity of the event. We went thorugh about 350 kits in about 10 minutes," said CU Boulder Police spokeswoman Christine Majoney.

LockDown Colorado

