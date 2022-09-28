Aurora City Council works to curb catalytic converter thefts

Aurora City Council gives preliminary approval to measure making it harder to sell a stolen catalyti

The City of Aurora is trying to deter catalytic converter thefts. The Aurora City Council approved a measure that will make it harder to sell stolen catalytic converters.

The measure will require personal information from the person trying to sell the part.

"We are going to request IDs we are going to request names, addresses, other identifying information," said Aurora City Council member Curtis Gardner.

Colorado's stricter emission standards that went into place this year are meant to help the state's air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it has resulted in some car parts becoming more expensive.

However, some thieves aren't looking to sell the actual car part. Precious metals in catalytic converters can be worth hundreds at scrapyards.

Catalytic converters help control exhaust emission in vehicles. You often won't know it's gone until you start your car. Not only are these crimes detrimental to the lives of working Coloradans, stolen catalytic converters are also bad for the environment.

"They get through in and out of these vehicles in a couple of minutes and if they have something to get through it may make them think twice," said Edgar Leon with Aurora AutoPros.

Aurora has reported more than 400 thefts so far this year. Denver has at least triple that number.

Aurora City Council members hope other cities in the Denver metro area will approve similar measures to curb the thefts.