Investigation underway after 40 calves found dead in Meeker

An investigation was launched by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after 40 calves were killed in Meeker.

Meeker, which is north of Glenwood Springs and southwest of Craig is popular for its farming. Over the past few years, ranchers have reported wolf attacks among their livestock in the area.

Following this incident, CPW and local ranchers believe with the number of calves killed, there might be something else that could be causing this issue.

Investigations so far revealed 18 of the calves did have injuries from wolf depredation. After many efforts attempting to locate the wolves, CPW did not find further evidence of wolves in the area, using methods such as traps and surveillance cameras.

A veterinarian working with the local ranchers suggests the deaths could be from bacterial infections.

Wildlife officials are attempting to reach out to a state veterinarian to determine the cause of death of the calves.