CPD search for car after woman struck while crossing in South Chicago hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in the South Chicago neighborhood Thursday evening.

Chicago police say around 8:45 p.m., the woman was crossing the street, in the 7900 block of South East End, when the driver of a silver sedan struck her and continued westbound on 79th Street towards Stoney Island.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

Police are searching for the vehicle described as a light color, possibly gray, 2013 to 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois plates. The car has front end, hood, and windshield damage with a missing right-side mirror and a long dark mark on the driver-side door.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the car or incident is asked to contact the Major Accidents Unit at 312-745-4521.