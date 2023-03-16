Watch CBS News
Woman stabbed during argument in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in River North early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 700 block of North LaSalle Street. 

Police say around a 34-year-old woman was arguing with another woman who began stabbing her with a sharp object.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition with stab wounds to the chest and side.

No arrests were made. 

