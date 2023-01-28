Woman killed in South Austin hit-and-run involving two cars

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed Friday evening in a hit-and-run in the South Austin neighborhood.

At 5:45 p.m., a white sport-utility vehicle was headed west on Washington Boulevard between LeClaire and Lavergne avenues, when it hit a black sedan traveling east on Washington Boulevard.

A 25-year-old woman was crossing the street at the time, and was hit by both cars, police said.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she died.

Both drivers sped off from the scene.

This was the second hit-and-run to leave a pedestrian dead in the South Austin neighborhood in as many days.

On Thursday afternoon, a 93-year-old woman was hit and killed by a Porsche Cayenne at Laramie and Gladys avenues in front of a U.S. Post Office. After the crash, what appeared to be the woman's shoe was left on the street.

The driver of the Porsche kept going – driving off on Jackson Boulevard.

The woman was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.